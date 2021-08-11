Heat AdvisoryTemperatures Soar Into Triple Digits; Tips For Staying Cool And Safe
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As we approach another school year during the pandemic, there are more questions about masks.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is recommending individual school districts follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on masks.

Those guidelines currently call for students and staff to wear masks indoors. They also say schools should practice social distancing.

The county says any staff vaccination requirements will be decided by individual districts.

