NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot nine times in Washington Heights.
Police said a gunman got out of a black Toyota Highlander and fired at the teen.READ MORE: 19-Month-Old Boy Killed By Family Dog In Brooklyn
It happened Saturday night at the corner of West 204th Street and Broadway.READ MORE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Stepping Down Amid Calls For Impeachment Over Sexual Harassment Scandal
The 15-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: The Rise And Fall Of Andrew Cuomo
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.