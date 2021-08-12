NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want to identify a man accused of robbing a Bronx business at gunpoint.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at Raw 68 on Laconia Avenue near East 226th Street.
Surveillance video shows a man standing in front of the register suddenly pull out what appears to be a gun and lean over the counter toward the clerk.
The clerk then opens the register and puts cash into the man's bag.
Police say the man got away with about $500.
The clerk was not injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.