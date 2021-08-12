DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBSNewYork) — A Major League Baseball game will be played in a cornfield on Thursday night.

More than three decades after the iconic movie “Field of Dreams” was released, the Yankees and Chicago White Sox will bring it to life in Iowa, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported.

The league has been working on creating this game for five years. It has invested $5 million to create a major league-quality field adjacent to the one in the movie, but still in the middle of 159 acres of corn.

Stalks 10 feet high haven’t reached full height, but they are tall enough to get lost in a moment as payers will begin a journey through corn that will take them to MLB’s Field of Dreams.

“It’s kind of a dream true. You never thought as a kid watching the movie you’ll actually get to play on the Field of Dreams, but we’re getting this opportunity and a chance to walk through the corn,” Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said.

Just like in the 1989 hit movie, Yankees and White Sox players will emerge from the corn in the outfield.

“I’m going to be excited about running through the cornfields because who wouldn’t be? There’s certain things that resonate with a game like this and a lot of the guys are pretty excited,” White Sox pitcher Lima Hendricks said.

“Field of Dreams” is considered one of the best baseball movies ever. It stars Kevin Costner as a man who plowed under his cornfield to build a baseball field to reconcile with his father.

“And I read this little movie on my couch and I just felt like it had gold dust all over it,” Costner said. “You know, it really captured the hearts of America, this film, but nobody saw it coming.”

The film has endured as an ageless classic about following your dreams. The movie set is still a field where memories are created every day. Just like the film, Wednesday night’s game will be a celebration of baseball.

The stadium only seats 8,000 and the cheapest ticket you can find is going for $1,500, Overmyer reported. Some are going for as high as $10,000. It’s the most expensive regular season game ticket in history.