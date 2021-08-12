ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul, the incoming governor of New York, said Thursday getting students back into the classroom full time is a priority and, if up to her, masks will be required.

“My view is that people — children and everyone in the school environment — will be wearing masks,” Hochul said in an interview. “But also, we need to be talking with the school districts, as well. That hasn’t happened in the past as the way I think it should. We need to be finding out what their anxiety is, why there’s any objection to this.”

Hochul, the current lieutenant governor, spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation. She will take the helm Aug. 24 as the state’s first female governor.

Cuomo previously said he would leave masks and other decisions up to individual school districts.

“With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are re-established as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends everyone wear masks inside schools, in part because children under the age of 12 are still not eligible to get vaccinated.

The Food and Drug Administration is on the verge of authorizing a third booster shot for people with weakened immune systems, which is roughly 3% of the population. But that could eventually expand to include anyone who’s vaccinated.

The FDA is considering boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says people should stick with the brand they received during their initial vaccination.

De Blasio Doubles Down On Plan To Have In-Person Learning In NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that roughly 70% of adults in New York City have had at least one shot, including 50,000 people who took advantage of the city’s $100 incentive to get vaccinated.

And with kids returning to the classroom as breakthrough cases are on the rise, the mayor is doubling down on his commitment to have all in-person learning citywide, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

“Unless they are symptomatic or confirmed positive, they’re going to stay in school no matter what,” de Blasio said.

The mayor cited extremely high vaccination rates among Department of Education staff and educators, saying there is no long-term remote learning plan in place.

“Now, snow days are replaced by remote learning so we know we can turn that on quickly, but we want to stick to plan a, which is get more people vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “How we deal with a kid who has to be out for a week is something we are working on right now, but we are having full in-person schedule.”

In New York state, the number of COVID patients in the ICU has more than tripled in a month. Across the city, hospitalizations and case numbers are on the rise compared to last week, but the mayor said the numbers are still well within a “manageable range.”

Starting next week, proof of vaccine will be required citywide for indoor activities such as dining, gyms, and concerts. Enforcement of the new policy begins on Sept. 13

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week the state will follow the CDC’s guidance and require students, teachers and visitors to mask up indoors. Suffolk County health officials issued a similar recommendation Wednesday.