ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul, the incoming governor of New York, said Thursday getting students back into the classroom full time is a priority and, if up to her, masks will be required.

“My view is that people — children and everyone in the school environment — will be wearing masks,” Hochul said in an interview. “But also, we need to be talking with the school districts, as well. That hasn’t happened in the past as the way I think it should. We need to be finding out what their anxiety is, why there’s any objection to this.”

Hochul, the current lieutenant governor, spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation. She will take the helm Aug. 24 as the state’s first female governor.

Cuomo previously said he would leave masks and other decisions up to individual school districts.

“With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are re-established as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement last week.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends everyone wear masks inside schools, in part because children under the age of 12 are still not eligible to get vaccinated.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week the state will follow the CDC’s guidance and require students, teachers and visitors to mask up indoors. Suffolk County health officials issued a similar recommendation Wednesday.