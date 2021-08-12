(CBSNewYork)- Though 2020 was a rough season for the Jets, the offseason has left plenty of reason for optimism ahead of the new campaign in 2021. The team has a new head coach, Robert Saleh, and new quarterback, Zach Wilson, as they look to begin a new era of Jets football.
The opening of that new era kicks off with the first preseason game against the crosstown Giants on Saturday 8/14. After that, the team will have two more opportunities to wade through some of the questions with the roster before kicking off the season on September 12 in Carolina against the Panthers. The good news for fans? Each of the team's final two preseason games will stream live here on CBSNewYork.com.
Tune in as the team makes the trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Saturday August 21 before wrapping up with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 27.
Fans can stream the games by heading to this live player at game time for all of the coverage.
Here’s the schedule of games being streamed.
Saturday, 8/21 @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET