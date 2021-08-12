By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Was it hot enough for you Wednesday? If not, Thursday is going to feel like a steam bath with the Heat Index well into the 100s.
Temps max in the mid to upper 90s and we can expect these conditions to linger through at least Friday night.
Saturday brings about the actual cold front, and the storm risk goes up. The good news is that it breaks the dangerous heat.
Sunday is much cooler with manageable humidity near normal levels.
Next week is looking to continue that trend with temps in the lower 80s.