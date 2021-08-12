NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An excessive heat warning took effect Thursday in New York City, with temperatures feeling as high as 110 degrees.

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to conserve energy in order to prevent outages.

“If you don’t need to use something today — If you don’t need to do the laundry, if you don’t need to use your microwave, if you don’t need to use air conditioning or a lot of lights — turn off anything you don’t need,” he said Thursday morning. “Help us get through today, tomorrow. I think after that, things are going to be looking a lot better.”

We are ready to respond to any service problems that arise due to the heat and humidity hitting the area this week. We urge customers to conserve energy and report any service interruptions at https://t.co/Ca3WbHvav1. For more information click here: https://t.co/YHysYgq9es. pic.twitter.com/0LeJixN7TJ — Con Edison (@ConEdison) August 12, 2021

The mayor also reminded people to check on their neighbors, particularly senior citizens.

Cooling centers are open throughout the five boroughs and public pool hours have been extended to 8 p.m.

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a pool near you.