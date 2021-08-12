Dangerous HeatExcessive Heat Warning In Effect; Tips For Staying Cool & Safe
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.

The FDNY says just before 5:30 p.m., they were called to Orchard Beach for a report of a person struck by lightning.

Emergency workers treated and then transported six people to the hospital.

According to the FDNY, some of those who were injured are children and teenagers.

They say injuries range from minor to life-threatening.

