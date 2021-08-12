NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.
The FDNY says just before 5:30 p.m., they were called to Orchard Beach for a report of a person struck by lightning.READ MORE: Police Seek Identity Of Man Wanted In Connection To Attempted Rape In The Bronx
Emergency workers treated and then transported six people to the hospital.READ MORE: Sharks Spotted At Rockaway, Lido Beaches
According to the FDNY, some of those who were injured are children and teenagers.MORE NEWS: 2020 Census: NYC Population Grows To 8.8 Million, Yonkers Now State's Third-Largest City
They say injuries range from minor to life-threatening.