NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Swimmers were forced out of the water at Rockaway Beach again Thursday afternoon after there were multiple shark sightings.

All beaches within six blocks of 131st Street were closed to swimming.

Beach-goers are also being urged to stay out of the water at Rockaway Beach due to inadequate water quality.

There was another sighting off Long Island at Lido Beach on Thursday morning.

Hempstead officials say lifeguards spotted the shark while they were training around 10:45 a.m.

Swimmers were forced out of the water but were later allowed back in — knee-deep only — while extra patrols kept an eye on the ocean.

“There was a fin in the area. The shark looked about six to seven feet. It was circling. It was in the sandbar. It was about 25 yards off,” lifeguard Frank Falcone said.

“Our lifeguards are trained in identification of the sharks. We have all the precautions necessary,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says this is the 20th confirmed sighting in the county this summer. She says that’s three more than the same time last year.