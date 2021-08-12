NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cause of a fire that seriously damaged five Asian-American businesses in Sunnyside, Queens, remains under investigation.
The FDNY says the fire started at a Japanese restaurant on 44th Street just after 7 a.m. Thursday and spread to four other stores.
“A lot of people come and try to help us. I’m so lucky,” said Oshiaki Takahashi, the owner of Taiyo Foods.
"All five of the businesses that were affected today remained opened throughout COVID. It's been a struggle, and now this," Jamie-Faye Bean, with Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District, said.
Three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A GoFundMe page to assist the affected businesses has been set up by Sunnyside Shines, the business improvement district. Click here to donate.
Another GoFundMe page has been set up to help Taiyo Japanese Grocery & Deli recover. Click here to donate.