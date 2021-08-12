NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked part of New York’s eviction moratorium that would have expired at the end of August.
Justices ruled in favor of landlords and overturned a provision that helped renters who suffered financially during the pandemic.
The ruling says the state cannot enforce a provision that lets renters avoid eviction by filing a hardship declaration form. Instead, the court should determine the hardship.READ MORE: NYC Residents Urged To Conserve Power During Excessive Heat Warning
A new federal moratorium remains in place until Oct. 3.
Thursday evening, incoming governor Kathy Hochul said she will work with the Legislature to “quickly address the Supreme Court’s decision and strengthen the eviction moratorium legislation” and “to help get the funding available to those in need as soon as possible.”