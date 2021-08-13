NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say groped an 11-year-old girl inside a grocery store in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on York Street in DUMBO.
Police said the suspect followed the girl into the store, where he touched and pinched her buttocks multiple times.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.