NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 24-year-old man is dead after a possible case of road rage in Queens.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with his devastated aunt, who said her nephew told his parents he was going out for a drive and would be home soon to walk his dog.

Instead, he was found just blocks from his home, unconscious on the street next to his crashed car with gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Police scoured the scene of the shooting-turned-crash at 89th Avenue and 116th Street overnight.

Officers say 24-year-old Anthony Ali was driving a blue BMW when the driver of a black Infinity sedan crashed into the back of his car just before 10 p.m.

Investigators say Ali had words with the driver, who then pulled out a handgun.

Police say Ali tried to drive off but was shot and killed. His BMW then crashed into a light pole.

First responders found him on the street. He had been shot in the face and chest.

His friend showed up to the scene Friday, at a loss for words and trying to find a way to honor him.

“He was a good kid. He wasn’t really bothering nobody. Just trying to promote his jewelry, because he used to work for Avianne,” the friend told Duddridge.

Residents in the area said they can’t believe a road rage dispute happened on such a quiet residential street.

“What’s even more sad is that people are in such a rush for things that when they make a mistake, instead of taking responsibility of it, they pull out a gun, and a person ends up losing their life over a simple drive,” said Richmond Hill resident Chavez Robinson.

Police said the suspect took off in a black Infinity sedan that may have front end damage. They’re asking anyone with possible tips to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.