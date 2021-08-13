NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of teenagers accused of stealing another boy’s bike in Central Park.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday near 72nd Street and West Drive.
According to police, a 14-year-old boy met up with three other teenagers to trade bicycles.
Once they got together, one of the teenagers allegedly assaulted the 14-year-old while another teenager stole the boy's bike.
All three then fled.
The 14-year-old was not seriously injured.
Police have released photos and surveillance video of the individuals.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.