NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison is asking residents on Staten Island and in Westchester County to conserve energy while crews repair equipment that has been damaged from the extreme heat.
On Staten Island, voltage has been reduced by 5%. Late Friday, Con Ed said it fully restored power to about 6,000 customers who had been left in the dark earlier.
The energy company is asking more than 39,000 customers in north and south parts of the island to limit use of appliances.
There’s a similar situation in southeast Westchester, where voltage is reduced by 8% and 40,000 customers are being asked to conserve energy.