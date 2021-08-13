HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some health experts in New Jersey are urging even vaccinated people to take extra precautions outdoors as Delta variant cases surge.

Whether tailgating, celebrating at a big event or dancing at a concert, some wonder how safe it is to attend with no mask mandates and no social distancing. Health experts say beware, even if vaccinated.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to Dr. Stanley H. Weiss, a Rutgers University epidemiologist and infectious disease expert.

“Delta seems to throw us another curveball,” Baker said.

“Yes, Delta is a different beast,” Weiss said.

In Hoboken, the city is requiring vaccines for two outdoor waterfront events, hoping it may be an incentive for some to get vaccinated.

“The reason why it was important to do is really to create a safe space for residents to gather at these events,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said. “The input we’ve received is that there still is some level of risk.”

Meanwhile, it’s been two weeks since the Chicago music festival Lollapalooza, which hosted more than 300,000 people. Health officials there are saying luckily, it may not have been the COVID super spreader event some people feared. Eighty-eight percent of people who attended were vaccinated.

“In total, we estimate that among vaccinated Lollapalooza attendees, 0.004% were diagnosed with COVID. That’s 4 in 10,000 vaccinated attendees, or 127 attendees,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Seventy-six unvaccinated attendees reported testing positive.”

Weiss says unlike in the beginning of the pandemic, Delta is spreading amongst the younger crowd. The most vulnerable are unvaccinated children.

He says wear a mask, and if eating and drinking, distance yourself more than you previously thought necessary.

“This Delta variant is a much higher concentration in someone’s nasal pharynx and upper airway,” Weiss said.

So that means if yelling, singing or dancing, the chance for exposure is greater.

