NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on camera shooting at someone outside an East Village bar.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Surveillance video from outside Ace Bar on East Fifth Street shows a man with a gun running in the middle of the street.
He points it at someone running down the sidewalk, then fires one shot, striking the façade of the building, as the individual runs inside the bar.
The gunman then runs off.
Police say the person the man was shooting at left the bar and did not talk to officers about the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.