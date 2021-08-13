NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As coronavirus cases rise in our area and across the country, the FDA has officially authorized a COVID booster shot.

Right now, it’s only for those with compromised immune systems.

“I don’t feel it, I don’t look it, but I am it,” said Midtown East resident Marcy MacDonald.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, MacDonald, 76, says she’s immunocompromised. The longtime New Yorker survived colon cancer, and says every day she is fighting to survive the COVID pandemic.

“I was operated on at the end of January of 2020, so I rolled right out of Memorial Sloan Kettering and into a pandemic. That was interesting,” she said.

Now, the fully vaccinated woman is looking forward to getting an extra COVID shot, preferably before her September road trip.

“There’s a lot of COVID country between here and California,” MacDonald said.

Overnight, the FDA authorized third doses of Pfizer and Moderna‘s COVID vaccine for some people with weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients and cancer patients.

“We estimate it to be less than 3% of adults,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads.”

The approval is coming at a fortunate time for New York City, with the Delta variant driving new cases to the point that health officials believe this vulnerable community may need help to stay protected. Cases are now as high as they were in April.

Today the # of new covid cases reported in NYC reached a new high for this wave: 2,257. Last time it was this high was April 13. We need to push even harder to slow this down. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 12, 2021

Chair of the City Council’s Health Committee Mark Levine tweeted “Delta’s march to domination is complete. Now makes of 96% of cases sequenced here. This is our foe now.”

But many New Yorkers are remaining hopeful. Outside Pfizer’s New York headquarters, there are words of encouragement, like “Science will win.”

Many Dias spoke with agree.

“The way medication and science evolved is tremendous, I think it’s a great thing,” said Bedford resident Marin Shkreli.

“We want to get it. We want to get the third booster shot,” said cancer survivor Madeline Tadeo.

The FDA made no mention of Johnson & Johnson‘s one-dose vaccine.

While this third shot will apply to millions, experts say healthy people, as of right now, don’t need it.

The CDC is expected to recommend the additional shot later Friday, allowing them to begin immediately.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says people should stick with the brand of their initial vaccination.