RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities made a gruesome discovery in a New Jersey neighborhood Friday.

Human remains were found in a barrel placed on the sidewalk in Ridgefield Park.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, police responded to Hobart Street and Teaneck Road around 10:30 a.m., where a barrel containing human remains was found in front of a home.

It’s a very residential area that doesn’t have a lot of car traffic.

Neighbors told Cline-Thomas their trash gets picked up on Fridays, so at quick glance, the barrel looked like a trash can and didn’t seem suspicious. But it was a large black barrel with human remains.

Neighbors speculate that it was left between 1 a.m. – 6 a.m., when it was pitch black because there are no street lights.

Even after the discovery, police have so many unanswered questions.

Authorities are working to identify the circumstances surrounding the death, and who put the container there.