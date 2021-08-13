RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities made a gruesome discovery in a New Jersey neighborhood Friday.

Human remains were found in a barrel placed on the sidewalk in Ridgefield Park.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, police responded to Hobart Street and Teaneck Road around 10:30 a.m., where a barrel containing human remains was found in front of a home.

“It’s so scary to know that somebody just stuffed somebody in a barrel, like they are nothing. It’s so scary. That’s really brutal,” one resident said. “I hope they caught whoever it was because I don’t want to have to look over my shoulder. I want my kids to be able to play outside.”

Neighbors say sanitation crews pick up the garbage on Fridays, so the barrel did not initially appear suspicious.

Some believe it was placed there overnight between 1-6 a.m.

“Did anything strike you about the barrel?” Cline-Thomas asked resident Rigibarto Flores.

“No, no. This place is very quiet … A lot of police here. You see everybody, ‘What happened. What happened?'” he said.

The residential street isn’t even used to too much traffic, let alone a gruesome discovery.

Authorities returned to the neighborhood Friday evening, going door to door.

It took two officers to hoist up the barrel into a van as so many questions linger and investigators try to piece together exactly what happened.

CBS2 asked the Bergen County prosecutor’s office if any information about the victim, such as their gender or manner of death, was available, but they said they did not have any more information to release at this time.