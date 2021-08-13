NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were shot inside a parked car last week in Brooklyn.
It happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday on Williams Avenue in East New York.
Surveillance video shows two gunmen walk up to the car and open fire.
Police said the 19 and 20-year-old victims were both shot in the hips, but were expected to be OK.
So far, there's no word on a motive and no arrests.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.