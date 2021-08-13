NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York State Assembly is going to suspend its impeachment investigation into outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Speaker Carl Heastie made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Heastie cited Cuomo’s resignation as the reason for the suspension.

He said the suspension of the investigation will take effect on Aug. 25, after Cuomo leaves office.

“There are two reasons for this decision. First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office. The governor’s resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair Lavine – with the assistance of counsel – of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office,” Heastie said in a statement.

Heastie included a memo from the Judiciary Committee outlining jurisdictional concerns over an impeachment investigations involving someone no longer in office.

“Let me be clear – the committee’s work over the last several months, although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor. Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Heastie added. “This evidence – we believe – could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned.”

The Assembly will turn over all the evidence it has gathered to Attorney General Letitia James and various district attorneys as they continue to investigate the governor’s book deal and sexual misconduct allegations.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.