Today will be hot and humid again with iso’d t’storms possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 100-105 degrees… 110 degrees in the hottest spots. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect.
Strong, potentially severe t’storms are possible again late this afternoon into the evening with the best chance off to our N&W. This activity is expected to fizzle out as it approaches the city, but some showers and rumbles of thunder are still possible with mainly quiet conditions expected the remainder of the night. Expect temps to fall into the 70s.
Tomorrow will remain hot, but it won’t be quite as hot. Outside of the heat, expect showers and rumbles of thunder around the area as a cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the upper 80s with feels like temps around 90 degrees.
Sunday’s the better half of the weekend: mostly to partly sunny, not as hot and less humid with highs in the low 80s.