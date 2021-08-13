By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another scorcher of a summer day, with bright sunshine, high humidity, and temps well into the 90s across the area! Expect a stifling night ahead with temps in NYC staying in the upper 70s, along with a threat for a few showers and storms. It looks like the storms will weaken as they near the City, but you’ll wanna keep an eye on the sky regardless.

Tomorrow will continue the hot and humid theme, although there will be more clouds in play and a higher threat for showers and storms. Air temps won’t be quite as high, but the humidity will be higher than today, so it’ll still be a sauna out there. Showers and storms will be likely, especially closer to the coast, so not the best day for the beach or a BBQ.

Sunday is when we’ll get some much-needed relief as temps will be pleasantly warm in the low 80s – but with the absence of any humidity… definitely shaping up to be the pick of the weekend. Have a great night!