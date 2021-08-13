NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect they say broke into a Brooklyn woman’s apartment and assaulted her.
They say it happened around 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 in a building near Knickerbocker Avenue and Grove Street.
They say the victim, 51, was in her apartment when the man came in through the front door, sexually assaulted her, and then started punching her and hit her with a chair.
The suspect took off. The woman was treated at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.