NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tony Bennett has retired from touring, on orders from his doctor.
That's according to a report in Variety.
Bennett, 95, just played two shows at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga.
He had been planning to do some additional shows elsewhere, but the tour has been canceled.
Bennett's family has said the legendary singer has Alzheimer's disease.