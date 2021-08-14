NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for two men caught on video robbing a parking lot attendant in the Bronx.
It happened at 11:43 a.m. on July 23 at a lot on East 167th Street near Park Avenue in Morrisania.
Police say one of the suspects "simulated a weapon," and the duo got away with $240.
The victim wasn't hurt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.