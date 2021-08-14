NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York State Assembly says it is calling off the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The move has left some lawmakers stunned.

It comes as Cuomo broke his silence for the first time since announcing his resignation.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, in his first interview since his shocking resignation, Cuomo made it sound like he did the state a favor. Cuomo told New York Magazine “I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools.”

The interview took place the same day Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced the abrupt suspension of the impeachment investigation, while admitting there was enough credible evidence to result in articles of impeachment.

“This is a real bad look for Albany,” said Nassau County Republican Assemblyman Ed Ra.

Ra is fuming over the decision.

“Given the circumstances the best way I can help now is to step aside,” Cuomo said when he announced his resignation.

Heastie insists the state constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office.

So then why were so many committee members under the impression they could continue the investigation?

“One of the things that leaves a sour taste in my mouth is, to me, the speaker empowered the committee to undertake this investigation. They were prepared to take it to its conclusion,” Ra said.

As New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy pointed out earlier this week.

“The taxpayers have already paid the bill,” Langworthy said.

Friday night, the outraged Republican members of that committee said, in part, the decision “runs contrary to the goals of transparency and accountability” and “represents an egregious insult to the countless victims of Gov. Cuomo’s actions.”

Perhaps nobody is more upset than the accusers.

The Assembly’s decision to call off its impeachment investigation is an unjust cop out. The public deserves to know the extent of the Governor’s misdeeds and possible crimes. His victims deserve justice and to know he will not be able harm others. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) August 13, 2021

Lindsey Boylan was quick to tweet that it was “an unjust cop out.”

Christina Fan contributed to this report.