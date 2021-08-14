NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some people in New York’s Little Haiti community are frantically trying to get in contact with their loved ones who are still in Haiti after a deadly earthquake rocked the country Saturday morning.

So far, that 7.2 earthquake has claimed the lives of over 220 people.

The earthquake left significant damage mostly in the southern part of the country, but it was so powerful, a Brooklyn man felt it while visiting in the northern part of Haiti.

He told CBS2’s Cory James it reminded him of the earthquake 11 years ago that killed his then-wife.

“I take the newborn and I call my little girl, Rhiannna, tell her leave the house right now. There’s an earthquake right now, leave, leave, and I run away,” Enock Lubin said. “I remember the earthquake in 2010, and now I see it again and I was here for two weeks and I see again and I was really scared … Because, you know, the first earthquake in 2010, I lost my baby mama, the mother of my daughter, I lost her.”

Lubin says his current wife and two children are safe.

That earthquake in 2010 killed about 250,000 people and the island is still recovering from it.

What happened Saturday morning is setting the country back even more, and only a short time after its president was assassinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted on Twitter, saying, “Absolutely devastating news. The people of Haiti are resilient but have endured far too much tragedy. We are working with community leaders to get immediate aid to Haiti. Chirlane and I are keeping our Haitian neighbors in New York and on the island in our thoughts and prayers.”

