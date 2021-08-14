CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:bus crash, Local TV, New York, New York State Thruway, Upstate New York

BRUTUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 50 people have been rushed to the hospital after a tour bus overturned in upstate New York.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: New York Transit Museum Reopens In Brooklyn

State police say the bus was traveling westbound on the New York State Thruway in Brutus, about a half hour west of Syracuse, when it crashed on the grassy shoulder.

Fifty-seven people were on board, including the driver, and all were taken to the hospital for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The bus was on its way to Niagara Falls from Fishkill.

MORE NEWS: Black Business Month: Brooklyn Pop-Up Brings Small Business Owners Together For Exposure, Networking

It’s unclear why the driver veered off the road.

CBSNewYork Team