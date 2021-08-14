BRUTUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 50 people have been rushed to the hospital after a tour bus overturned in upstate New York.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
State police say the bus was traveling westbound on the New York State Thruway in Brutus, about a half hour west of Syracuse, when it crashed on the grassy shoulder.
Fifty-seven people were on board, including the driver, and all were taken to the hospital for injuries ranging from minor to serious.
All lanes are now open.
The bus was on its way to Niagara Falls from Fishkill.
It’s unclear why the driver veered off the road.