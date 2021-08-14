By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning everyone! It's gonna be another steamy summer day across the region… feelin' every bit like the middle of August!
Skies will be cloudier overall due to an approaching cold front. While temperatures won't be quite as high as the past few days, it will be pretty close to 90 with oppressive humidity. Make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you're gonna be outside.
The combination of the heat, humidity, and an approaching front will mean a risk for showers and storms. Scattered activity can be expected, especially closer to the coast, but we're not expecting a washout.
Sunday is when we’ll get some much-needed relief as temps will be pleasantly warm in the low 80s – but with the absence of any humidity… definitely shaping up to be the pick of the weekend. Have a great night!