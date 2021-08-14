By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a sizzling finish to the week, much of the area was still dealing with steamy conditions today. A bit of extra clouds kept the temps lower but the humidity was still sky-high. An approaching front set off some showers and storms, which will continue this evening.
Expect clearing and drying overnight in the wake of a cold front which will bring much welcomed relief to the area. Temps will be in the upper 60s in NYC overnight, but down into the '50s in the 'burbs! Tomorrow will easily be the pick of the week with bright skies, pleasant warmth in the low 80s, and almost no humidity to speak of!
Monday will kick off the work week on an equally comfortable note with mostly sunny skies, still low humidity, and temps around 80… not too bad for mid-August. Have a great night!