NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people, including a teenager, were killed in a shooting in North Plainfield on Friday.
It happened just after 8 p.m. at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place.
The Somerset County prosecutor’s office says according to the initial investigation, a 14-year-old boy, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were sitting outside on a first floor apartment’s patio area when the shooter or shooters confronted them and opened fire.
All three victims were shot. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two victims were taken to an area trauma center, where the 31-year-old was pronounced dead.
The prosecutor’s office says the 28-year-old had emergency surgery and was last reported to be in critical condition.
The victims have not yet been identified.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County prosecutor’s office at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937.