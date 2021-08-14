CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has lost another member of its family due to COVID-19.

Det. Shantay Neal-Baker died Saturday morning after serving New York City for 20 years.

READ MORE: Candlelight Vigil In Honor Of COVID-19 Victims Held In Brooklyn

In an internal memo to the department obtained by CBS2, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Neal-Baker started as a communications technician, then later became an officer in the 73rd and 90th precincts.

She was most recently working in the risk mitigation division.

MORE NEWS: Will COVID Uptick Shut Down High School Sports Again?

Shea says her dedication will never be forgotten.

CBSNewYork Team