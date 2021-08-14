NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Con Ed says a voltage reduction has ended after asking residents on Staten Island and in Westchester County to conserve energy while crews repaired equipment that has been damaged from days of extreme heat.
On Staten Island, power has been fully restored to 6,000 customers who were left in the dark Friday. But voltage there had been reduced by five percent.READ MORE: Cuomo Says He Would Have Won Impeachment Trial But 'Did The Right Thing' By Stepping Down
The energy company had also asked more than 39,000 customers in north and south parts of the island to limit use of appliances.READ MORE: New York Weather: 8/14 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines
It was a similar situation in southeast Westchester, where voltage was reduced by eight percent.
Forty thousand customers had been asked to conserve energy there.MORE NEWS: 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off The Coast Of Haiti; Deaths Reported
All service has since been restored.