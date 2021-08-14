NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member is being accused of sexual assault.
In a new lawsuit, actor Horatio Sanz is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2002.
The alleged victim, who was 17 at the time, says the assault happened at a "Saturday Night Live" party.
The lawsuit alleges that Sanz began grooming the victim in an inappropriate online relationship when she was just 14.
An attorney for Sanz calls the claims "categorically false."
There’s been no comment from “Saturday Night Live.”