NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Bronx bodega.
Police say Jayquan Lewis, 21, was shot several times in the incident.
The shooting happened Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., on Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor.
Investigators say a man walked into the store and shot Lewis repeatedly before taking off.
Sources tell CBS2 Lewis may have been targeted.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.