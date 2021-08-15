HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Shoppers can score tax-free deals this week in Connecticut.
The annual Sales Tax Free Week kicked off Sunday and runs through August 21.
Most clothing and footwear costing less than $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6.35% sales and use tax.
The holiday, which costs the state about $5 million in lost tax revenue, has been scaled back from items under $300 in years past.
Many retailers are expected to offer additional discounts throughout the week, a popular time for back-to-school shopping.
“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season, while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I also encourage everyone taking advantage of this tax-free holiday to consider shopping at some of our locally-owned retailers and support Connecticut’s small business community.”
Connecticut Retail Merchants Association President Timothy G. Phelan said the week gives residents an opportunity to save money and also “reconnect with local retail businesses that have endured the business challenges of the past year and a half.”
“The COVID-19 economy, this year, has put retail businesses, particularly smaller independent retailers under increasing pressure, just to stay in business and to stay in business here in Connecticut,” Phelan told state lawmakers earlier this year during a public hearing.
Details about Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week, including a list of items that are exempt or taxable, can be found on the Department of Revenue Services website.
