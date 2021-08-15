By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're looking at some much needed relief to finish out the weekend! Temps will be in the low 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. With dew points only in the 50s, it's feeling very comfortable today. Get out and enjoy if you can!
Things stay quiet tonight and we'll fall into the 60s around town with some outlying 50s again to the north and west.
Monday is still decent overall, although we'll have more clouds streaming in through the day. There's a slight risk of a shower well south and west toward evening, but things are dry for most. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s once again and the humidity will still be in check.
The humidity and scattered storm risk return into mid-week, but temps will stay near normal.