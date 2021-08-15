By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a string of soupy summer days, things were feelin’ much finer across the area today! A blend of sun and clouds combined with a much drier airmass and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s to make for a beautiful finish to the weekend.
Expect partly cloudy skies through the evening with temps dropping off into the mid 60s in NYC, and down into the 50s for the northern & western ‘burbs. Tomorrow will be another nice and comfy day but with a few more high clouds building in. Still, humidity will be low and temps will be right near 80.
Tuesday is when humidity will start to creep up and a chance for spotty afternoon showers returns to the forecast. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Have a great night!