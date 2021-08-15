By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! After a steamy stretch of weather, we’re in for a real delight today! Temps this morning are in the upper 60s around town, but down in the 50s for some of the ‘burbs!READ MORE: New York's Haitian Community Reeling After Deadly Earthquake Strikes Haiti Candlelight Vigil In Honor Of COVID-19 Victims Held In Brooklyn
Expect plentiful sunshine through the day with seasonably warm temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. The good news is that there will be almost no humidity to speak of, so it’ll be much more enjoyable to be outside! Any plans for the beach, the pool, or the park are looking good!NYPD Det. Shantay Neal-Baker Dies From COVID-19
Monday will kick off the work week with pleasant conditions once again, just with a few more clouds and slightly cooler temps around 80 degrees. Have a great day!