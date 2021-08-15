NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will start requiring proof of vaccination for some indoor activities Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the mandate earlier this month for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym.
“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literately necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” de Blasio said on August 3.
The rule applies to both workers and customers in those indoor spaces.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The mayor said there will be a grace period before enforcement begins on September 13.
Several businesses already started requiring vaccinations, including Equinox and Soul Cycle.
However, some restaurant owners told CBS2 they're concerned about having to enforce the new policy.
The mandate is the first of its kind in the country.