NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video of a woman being arrested at Manhattan’s Riverside Park is sparking outrage online.
Her crime was walking her dogs without leashes.READ MORE: New Photo: Search Continues For Man Accused Of Shooting 15-Year-Old
Dora Marchand, 29, says at first, officers were going to give her a warning, but they placed her in handcuffs when she couldn’t show them any ID, which she says she left at her apartment.
Marchand says she was taken to a holding cell and left handcuffed for two hours before she was released.READ MORE: Police: Man Gropes 61-Year-Old Woman In Upper Manhattan
“I was pretty calm the whole time, like, I didn’t, like, curse them out,” she said. “They put me in a cell by myself … I felt like they were treating me like a criminal.”
The Parks Department, however, is defending the officers’ actions, saying the video doesn’t show Marchand becoming confrontational when she was asked for ID.MORE NEWS: Sales Tax Free Week Kicks Off For Shoppers In Connecticut
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 13.