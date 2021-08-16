NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the Assembly Judiciary Committee will issue a final report on its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
This, despite suspending the impeachment process.
TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Investigation
Heastie says the committee will take appropriate steps to ensure its investigation and evidence review does not interfere with other investigations into the governor, including those concerning nursing home data, and his memoir.