NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
Police say eight people were shot — three men and five women, ages 18 to 27.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. outside the Roosevelt Houses on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard.
Police said about 150 people were gathered listening to music when two gunmen opened fire.
All eight victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition and were expected to survive their injuries.
Police said two bullets went through nearby apartment windows, but no one was hurt inside.
Officers also responded to a shooting in Cypress Hills overnight and two in Queens — one in Ozone Park, the other in Laurelton.