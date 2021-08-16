CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Police say eight people were shot — four men, and four women.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at a playground on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

All eight victims were listed in stable condition at area hospitals.

The NYPD also responded to a shooting in Cypress Hills and two in Queens — one in Ozone Park, the other in Laurelton.

