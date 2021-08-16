NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available at all New York City-run vaccination sites for eligible participants.
The city health department says all those in need of a third dose should make an appointment as soon as possible to receive the same brand as their first two shots.READ MORE: Mayor: Proof Of Vaccination Needed For Indoor Activities In NYC Starting Tuesday
Booster shots are currently only recommended for those with compromised immune systems and other vulnerabilities.READ MORE: New York City Homecoming Week Kicks Off With Outdoor Concert In Orchard Beach
