By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available at all New York City-run vaccination sites for eligible participants.

The city health department says all those in need of a third dose should make an appointment as soon as possible to receive the same brand as their first two shots.

Booster shots are currently only recommended for those with compromised immune systems and other vulnerabilities.

