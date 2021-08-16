NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As news spreads about yet another devastating earthquake in Haiti, people near and far are wondering how to help.

New York City officials have organized several donation drives and are offering mental health services for Haitian Americans impacted here at home.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office is collecting monetary donations here.

Donations will be distributed to Ayiti Community Trust, CapraCare, Hope for Haiti and Partners in Health.

The mayor also said mobile counseling units will be stationed at Haitian American Council Training Center and Evangelical Crusade Christian Church this weekend in Brooklyn.

You can also call 888-NYC-WELL and speak with someone in Haitian Creole.

The people of #Haiti need our help! You can now bring donations to any NYPD station house to help in the earthquake relief effort. Find your local precinct here🔽https://t.co/fQb4p0QJkp pic.twitter.com/QvX2SGi8F7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 16, 2021

The NYPD is collecting medical supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, baby food and flashlights at its precincts.

New York City Councilwoman Farah Louis said her office is also collecting supplies, which can be dropped off at the Haitian American Caucus, CapraCare and Brooklyn Commons.

New York State Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte is collecting donations in Flatbush, as well.